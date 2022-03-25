Two govt school teachers sacked in UP over fake certificates

Ballia (UP) Mar 25 (PTI) The Basic Education Department has dismissed two teachers in government-run primary schools who allegedly presented fake educational documents to get the jobs.

The department has also initiated the action to recover the salary paid to them from the state's exchequer and register an FIR against them.

District Basic Education Adhikari (BSA) Shivnarayan Singh said on Friday that the documents of assistant teachers Om Prakash Yadav, posted at Waradih primary school in Siyar, and Balkrishna Yadav, posted at the primary school Shaheed in Bairia area, have been found to be fake.

He said clarification was sought from both the teachers but they did not give any answer. After serving the final notice, the services of both have been terminated.

Om Prakash Yadav got selected in the year 2008 through fake educational documents and he took charge on July 31, 2011, the BSA said, adding Balkrishna Yadav was working since August 29, 2016.

He said action has been started to recover the salary payment made to both the teachers from the treasury and register an FIR.

Meanwhile, the BSA has suspended the headmaster of Composite School, Ballia, Sanjay Dheeraj after insects were found in the mid-day meal cooked for students on March 21.

An inquiry has also been ordered in this connection, the BSA added. PTI COR SAB CK

