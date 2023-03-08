Last Updated:

Two Groups Clash In Aligarh During Holi, Police Intervene To Placate The Mobs

In the visuals going viral on Social media, people from two groups are seen engaging in a fistfight and the police trying to intervene and disperse the crowd

Abhishek Raval

Clashes broke out between two groups in Aligarh during Holi celebrations on Tuesday, March 7. In the scuffle Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Metropolitan Vice President Subodh Sweety got injured.

Police trying to control the situation

According to sources, people from both groups belong to the Hindu community and the clashes took place in front of senior police officials, Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Kuldeep Singh and Additional District Magistrate (ADM). Singh stated, "The incident occurred at the Sabzi Mandi junction. Two groups clashed during Holi celebrations. The police immediately rushed to the spot and amicably solved the issue. None of the sides has filed a police complaint."

The police were trying to control the situation as more reinforcements were also called upon. The senior officials of the local administration are looking into the matter and will soon decide on the angle of investigation behind the scuffle between the two groups.

