Two Groups Clash In Punjab's Faridkot Gurdwara Over Control On Shrine Premises; 3 Arrested

In Punjab, two groups clashed inside a gurdwara in Faridkot district over the control of the committee that manages the shrine affairs. Three people arrested

Astha Singh

In Punjab, two groups clashed inside a gurdwara in Faridkot district over the control of the committee that manages the shrine affairs. Two people have sustained minor injuries in the incident and three people have been arrested. The Akal Takht Jathedar took cognizance of the incident and directed the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee to inquire into the matter.

Two groups clash inside Gurudwara in Faridkot

A video of the sucffle has also gone viral on social media. In the video, the members of the two groups can be seen engaging into a scuffle inside the sanctum sanctorum of the gurdwara located in the German Colony, Faridkot. Some of them can be seen attacking each other with swords, and even the turbans of some men came off. President of the gurdwara committee Jaswant Singh alleged that the former president of the committee along with a few others had attacked him.

However, the former president of the gurdwara committee Harbans Singh denied the charges and said he was attacked with swords.

Senior Superintendent of Police Rajpal Singh informed that a case has been registered in the matter. The Punjab police have registered FIR against nine people out of which three people have been arrested. The case has been registered under Sections 148 (rioting), 295 (whoever destroys or damages place of worship), 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), and 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

(Image: Republic World)

