Two held for ATM fraud in Bengal

Suri (WB), Oct 23 (PTI) Two persons have been arrested in West Bengal's Birbhum district for their alleged involvement in siphoning off from bank ATMs, police said on Saturday.

Acting on a tip-off, the police picked up the two accused, residents of neighbouring Jharkhand, from their rented accommodation in Suri, headquarters of the district, on Friday night.

The police recovered Rs 1 lakh in cash and a motorbike with a Jharkhand number plate from their possession, an officer of Suri police station said.

The accused allegedly withdrew money illegally from ATMs and flee to Jharkhand, the police officer said. PTI CORR SBN NN NN

