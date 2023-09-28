Two held for duping people on promise of higher returns on investments

Two suspects who allegedly approached people through social media platforms offering them with schemes to earn by liking YouTube videos and then duping them on pretext of investments promising higher returns, the Gurugram Police said Thursday.

The accused had duped a Gurugram resident of Rs 42 lakh on the same pretext, police said.

A team of Cyber Crime police station, West, led by Inspector Savit Kumar, arrested the accused on Wednesday night from Palam Vihar area. The arrested accused were identified as Navdeep Kumawat (22), resident of Pisgan village in Ajmer district and Sachin Nama (23), resident of Akola village in Udaipur district in Rajasthan, they added.

According to the police, a local resident filed a complaint on April 4 about Rs 42 lakh fraud by investing money in the name of completing YouTube-based tasks on Telegram app.

An FIR was registered and the team of Cyber Crime police station, West finally arrested the accused.

During police interrogation, the accused revealed that they used the Telegram app as a medium to approach people and make them believe that they can earn good profits by completing the task of liking videos on YouTube.

They also made the complainant invest Rs 42 lakh on the promise of higher profits, police said.

"The illegally obtained money was transferred to the bank account of accused Navdeep Kumawat, which was being operated by accused Sachin Nama. Nama had given Rs 25,000 as commission to Kumawat for getting the money transferred to his account. We are questioning the accused," said Varun Dahiya, ACP Crime.