Two Held For Impersonating High Court Judge, Gunman

The Special Operations Team along with police on Friday, July 28 apprehended two persons Namala Narender and Chikkam Madhu Sudhan Reddy (gun man) for cheating innocent people on the name of ‘Administrator –General & official trustee, State of Telangana, Asst. District Judge’.

During the investigation, police recovered one pistol, five live rounds, two magazines, one four-wheeler vehicle, a fake visiting card and other incriminating articles from their possession. According to police, Namala Narender native of Vemulavada, Karimnagar District, completed his graduation at Vemulawada and later he moved to Hyderabad.

Addicted to bad vices and to earn easy money, he started committing property offences. During 2014 - 2016, he was sent to prison for being involved in property cases in various districts. He invoked the PD Act against him in the year 2017 from SR Nagar PS of Hyderabad city. He was released from jail in the year 2018. Later, he went to Khammam by posing himself as ‘Administrator –General & official trustee, State of Telangana, Asst. District Judge’. A case was registered at Khammam Rural police station.

Police officials further stated that after being released from jail, he came to Hyderabad and met Santhosh who is a web designer and with his help, he created a fake profile as Addl. Civil Judge at High Court of Telangana. He started cheating innocent people by posing as Asst. district Judge.

Meanwhile, in the year 2021, he met -- Garlapati Somi Reddy, who is a resident of Vanasthalipuram and introduced himself as Asst. district Judge and collected Rs 10,00,00 from him to clear his land mutation issue, but Namala Narender failed to clear the issue and started ignoring Garlapati Somi Reddy. Further, G. Somi Reddy came to know that Namala Narender appointed one ex-service man -- Chikkam Madhu Sudhan Reddy as his personal gunman who was doing land settlements in Hyderabad.