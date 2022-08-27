Two Held For Killing 44-year-old Labourer In South Delhi's Saket

Two men were arrested for allegedly killing a 44-year-old labourer following a quarrel in south Delhi's Saket area, police said on Saturday.

On Thursday around 7.26 am, information was received from Max Hospital, Saket that a man, identified as Arvind Sah, a resident of Pushp Vihar Sector-4, was brought to the hospital by his brother Arun where he was declared brought dead, a senior police officer said.

Police reached the hospital and learnt that the deceased worked as a labourer at Tughlakabad container depot, he said.

His brother did not suspect that Sah was killed by anyone as the deceased was addicted to drinking, the officer said.

On Thursday around 6 am, the deceased was found lying near a Mother Dairy outlet in Pushp Vihar Sector-4, around 200 meters away from his home. A person known to the family saw him and informed Arun, police said.

During inquiry, it was found that the deceased was assaulted by three to four persons around 11 pm on Wednesday in Sector-4. Therefore, a case of murder was registered and investigation taken up, Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) Benita Mary Jaiker said.

Two accused persons Sher Singh Rawat (51), a resident of Maidan Garhi, and Anshul (22), a resident of Saidulajab, were arrested in connection with the case. Anshul disclosed that his two friends, both residents of Saidullajab, were also involved in the offence, the DCP said.

The reason behind the crime was sudden provocation which started following abusive words between the deceased and Rawat. Anshul also got involved and they beat up the deceased. Anshul called his other two friends and they all assaulted the victim and fled, police said.

Efforts are on to nab the two absconding accused, they said.

