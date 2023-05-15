Two Held In South Mumbai For Tempering With ATM

Two persons have been arrested for allegedly tampering with an automated teller machine (ATM) in south Mumbai with the intention of stealing money, a police official said on Sunday.

The duo walked into an ATM at Nagpada on Saturday and stuck a tape to the flap that opens when the machine dispenses cash, the official said.

Their plan was to keep the flap forcibly shut even after the ATM dispensed cash so that they could open it and steal the money after customers left the kiosk thinking there was something wrong with the machine, he said.

However, the company monitoring the ATM received an alert after it was tampered with and they informed the police, said the official.

Police collected the footage of the CCTV camera at the ATM and launched a search for the two, who were found in the same locality.

One of the accused hails from Kolkata, while the other is from Gaya in Bihar. They would do a recce of the ATM before attempting to tamper it, the official said.

A case has been registered against the two under Indian Penal Code sections, including 380 (theft in dwelling house), the official added.