Two Hindu Sena Members Who Allegedly Vandalized Owaisi's House Granted Bail By Delhi Court

Two members of Hindu Sena who were arrested by the Delhi Police for allegedly vandalizing AIMIM MP Asasuddin Owaisi's house were granted bail by the Delhi's Patiala House Courts. The accused Sachin Kumar and Vijay Kumar moved bail plea through their counsel Shashi Ranjan Kumar.

The counsel for the accused submitted that the accused had been falsely implicated in the present case and that there were no evidence against them. Kumar also argued that his clients had spent substantial time in judicial custody and they should be released on bail.

The Delhi Police however vehemently opposed the bail plea moved by the accused. The prosecution submitted during the course of the argument that there was a strong apprehension that if the accused were released on bail, they will abscond. The court, after hearing the contention of both sides, noted that the accused were lodged in judicial custody since 22 September.

"The offense is punishable with less than 7 years of imprisonment. The accused have no previous antecedents. Therefore, accused Sachin Kumar and Vijay Kumar are admitted to bail subject to furnishing of Personal Bond and Surety Bond in the sum of Rs.10,000/- each," noted the court.

Sachin and Vijay were among the five persons who were arrested by the Delhi Police for vandalizing Owaisi's house. Owaisi had called this incident an attack on democracy and had claimed that such incidents were on the rise due to BJP.

Hindu Sena members vandalize Owaisi's MP bungalow

Asaduddin Owaisi's official MP bungalow, which is located next to the Election Commission office at Ashoka Road in Delhi, was attacked by workers of fringe outfit Hindu Sena on Tuesday. The workers were reportedly offended over Owaisi's alleged anti-Hindu remarks while rallying for UP polls.

Five people were arrested for their alleged involvement in the vandalism of Owaisi's residence of which, 1 was sent to police custody and 14 were sent to judicial custody for 14 days. Those arrested are from northeast Delhi, the police said, adding that they vandalized the back gate of the Hyderabad MP's house.

However, Owaisi asserted that there were 13 individuals present at the time of the attack and complained that this was the fourth act of vandalism on his house. He called upon Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to ensure that the police take this matter seriously, and demanded improved security at his residence.