Two Home Guards Die, Several Cops Sustain Injuries Amid Violent Clashes In Haryana's Nuh

The violent clash between the two communities in Haryana’s Nuh turned out to be deadly after two home guard personnel died when a violent mob attacked the police team on Monday evening. It is being claimed that the two home guards had sustained gunshot injuries during the attack. Reportedly, several other police personnel also got severely injured during the incident and were admitted to a nearby hospital for treatment.

According to police, the two deceased home guards have been identified as Neeraj and Gursevak, who were deployed at Khedali Daula police station in Gurugram. The incident took place, when the police teams were marching towards Nuh from Gurugram in police vehicles.

Injured police officials are undergoing treatment at hospital

A senior police official of the Gurugram police stated that the incident took place in Sohna, when police teams were on their way to Mewat’s Nuh in wake of reported clashes. As per police official, “Today, on July 31st, a few teams of the Gurugram Police were being sent to Nuh in Mewat for law and order duty. When the police teams were on their way from Gurugram to Mewat, a mob of miscreants targeted the police vehicles in Sohna and pelted stones at the police party.” It is also being said that multiple gunshots were also fired at the police teams by the miscreants during the incident.

According to police, during the incident, DSP Hodal, Sajjan Singh, Inspector Ajay, Inspector Devendra, Inspector Anil, Sub-Inspector Arun, SI Deepak, SI Devendra, ASI Rajesh, Head Constable Sher Singh and Constable Pawan got severely injured along with the two Home guards Neeraj and Gursevak. All the injured were immediately shifted to a nearby hospital, where the two home guards succumbed to their injuries.

All the other police officials are being treated in the hospital and the senior police officials are monitoring the situation. The DCP of the area has assured the families of the injured cops that all possible assistance will be provided to the victims to ensure that they get the best treatment.

Meanwhile, the internet services have been suspended in the area following the clashes and it will remain suspended for three days. Additionally, Section 144 has been imposed in the area prohibiting large gatherings at a place in the clash affected area.

Around 2,500 people including women and children were rescued by the police from the violence hit area, who were stranded and taken shelter at a temple near Gurugram. The local administration and the state government is repeatedly appealing to the people of Haryana to maintain peace and brotherhood.