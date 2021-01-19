Two Huge Pythons Stuck Inside JCB Pipe Rescued In Odisha After Hours Long Efforts

At least two mammoth python snakes were rescued in Palligumula village of Odisha's Berhampur from inside a JCB on January 18. The machine was deployed for reconstruction at a reservoir site when the snakes, 7-feet-long and 11 feet long each were rescued out of the pipe in a 4-hour-long rescue operation. According to ANI’s sources, the reptiles were safely evacuated out of the vehicle that they found tangled inside and released back into the wildlife.

“A team of snake rescuer received a call around 9 pm on Sunday and reached the spot around 9.30 pm,” rescue team’s officials told ANI. Swadhin Kumar Sahu, a snake catcher added, “They [team] rescued one python which was on the top of the JCB machine easily. But another snake which was 11-feet long was inside the machine. It took over four hours to rescue it.”

The group operating the JCB was involved in the beautification work of the site, and the snakes slithered inside the pipe from the nearby areas. In the photos that emerged online, the team was seen holding the snakes as they posed for the camera. One of the snakes was seen being pulled out of the machine by a rescuer. The constricting snakes which are nonvenomous are known for wrapping around their prey and suffocating it, in case it feels threat or danger.

Odisha: A python was rescued from inside a JCB machine in Palligumula village of Berhampur district.



"The python was 11-feet-long," said Swadhin Kumar Sahu, a snake rescuer. (18.1) pic.twitter.com/Kf9hUV1JmF — ANI (@ANI) January 18, 2021

12-foot long python dead

Only last week, similarly, a huge python was recovered at the roadside killed in a road accident by a group of villagers who, in a show of empathy performed the last rites for the 12-foot long reptile. The passers-by were spotted clicking selfies with the dead reptile, as many other onlookers stood by as mere spectators. The snake was reportedly run over by a truck as it slithered its way onto the middle of the road at the Nadar Kottai near Bargur district. A 'decent' burial was given to the deceased reptile as the villagers draped the serpent in a white cloth for the shroud, and carried it in a procession, and laid it to rest. The video of the last rites was shared on social media.

