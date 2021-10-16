Two ICMR Scientists Part Of WHO's New 26-member Team To Probe COVID Origins In China

In a major recognition for India, ex-ICMR director Dr R Gangakhedkar and ICMR National Chair Dr CG Pandit have been included in the 26-member Scientific Advisory Group for the Origin of Novel Pathogens (SAGO) to investigate the origins of SARS CoV2 virus. Highlighting that this nomination exemplifies ICMR's commitment towards future pandemic preparedness, ICMR congratulated the duo on their selection. The new 26-member team will probe the origins of the COVID-19 virus after the World Health Organisation's (WHO) initial probe was inconclusive.

ICMR lauds Dr. Gangakhedkar's inclusion in WHO group

On Wednesday, the WHO said that its newly formed advisory panel on dangerous infections could be the "last chance" to figure out where the SARS-CoV-2 virus origins, and encouraged China to give data from early cases. The 26-member team includes ICMR's Raman Gangakhedkar, the Dr CG Pandit National Chair abd and Yungui Yang of the Beijing Institute of Genomics at the Chinese Academy of Sciences. India was one of the first nations to vote for a thorough probe into COVID origins from the Wuhan lab.

“Let me just reiterate what we have stated till now. We have our interest in further studies and data on this issue of the origin (of coronavirus) and the need for understanding and cooperation by all concerned,” said MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi when asked about the new SAGO team at a press conference. The Indian side, he said, was gathering details of what the new move by WHO would entail. The initial 10-member probe team comprised of experts from the US, Australia, Germany, Japan, Britain, Russia, the Netherlands, Qatar and Vietnam.

WHO probe remains inconclusive

In early 2021, an international mission to China to probe the Covid-19 pandemic's origins proved to be inconclusive. A long-delayed report by the team of international experts sent to Wuhan and their Chinese counterparts drew no firm conclusions on the origins of the pandemic. Instead, they ranked a number of hypotheses according to how likely they believed they were.

The report said the virus jumping from bats to humans via an intermediate animal was the most probable scenario, while it said a theory involving the virus leaking from a laboratory was "extremely unlikely". The investigation and report have also faced criticism for lacking transparency and access, and for not evaluating the lab-leak theory more deeply. China has always flatly rejected that theory, but a number of prominent international scientists have said a deeper, more scientific look at the theory was needed.