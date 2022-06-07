Two IED Bombs Defused By Forces In Chhattisgarh's Sukma; 7 More Detected In Vicinity

Thwarting a possible Maoist attack in the State, security forces on Tuesday destroyed two Improvised Explosive Devices (IED) in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district. The two IED bombs were detected by the CoBRA (Commando Battalion for Resolute Action) 206 Battalion during an anti-Maoist operation in the forest area of Elmagunda camp and Minpa.

As per the latest updates, while videos from the forest area in Sukma district show dramatic visuals of the two IED bombs being destroyed in a controlled explosion in an isolated area inside the forest, it is being said around 7 bombs were actually defused by the forces this morning.

This came weeks after the CoBRA 206 Battalion had earlier neutralised a Mortar HE bomb that was planted by Maoists in Sukma. The bomb which was found 450 meters away from the Elmagunda camp on May 16 was destroyed successfully under the leadership of Commander Prashant Rai and Commander Saurabh Yadav of CoBRA 206 Corps.

It is pertinent to note that Chhattisgarh which continues to remain a hotbed of Maoist activities includes some of the most active areas where Maoist activities are reported frequently. The Elmagunda camp which is located in Konta, Dantewada district is among the most-affected areas and is also the core zone of Maoists in the Sukma district.

CRPF jawan injured in IED blast

A few days back, a commando of the Central Reserve Police Forces (CRPF) was injured after a pressure improvised explosive device (IED) planted by Maoists exploded in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur district. The explosion took place in the forest area of Budgicheru village under Tarrem police station limits.

It happened when a team of the 210th battalion of Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA) was out on an anti-Maoist operation and the commando was among the team. He mistakenly stepped on the connection of the IED device further triggering a blast.

Image: ANI