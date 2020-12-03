Two Indian Covid Vaccines Could Get Emergency Use Nod By December-January: AIIMS Director

In a major boost to the country's fight against COVID-19 pandemic, AIIMS Director Randeep Guleria announced on Wednesday that two Indian vaccine candidates that are in the final trial phase may be authorised for emergency use as early as next month.

“In India, we have two vaccines that are in the final phase three trial. Both vaccine candidates from the Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech are in the final stage, and we are very hopeful that by the end of this month of early next month we will get emergency use authorisation from Indian Regulatory authorities to start giving vaccines to the general public,” Guleria said in a statement.

The AIIMS Director also said that as soon as the vaccines receive approval for emergency use, a plan will be devised to distribute the shots among those who are to be given first priority.

The Serum Institute of India’s vaccine candidate ‘Covishield’ has been developed by the University of Oxford and drugmaker AstraZeneca. The SII has a tie-up with the Swedish-British pharma giant for manufacturing of billion doses of the vaccine. Covishield is among the frontrunner vaccines against Covid-19. Phase 3 clinical trials of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine have shown a dosing case with 90% efficacy while the overall efficacy from the trial was 70%.

Bharat Biotech’s COVAXIN is India’s first indigenous vaccine candidate against the coronavirus disease. It is being developed by the Hyderabad-based firm in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). On November 16, Bharat Biotech announced the commencement of phase 3 trials of Covaxin, becoming the first vaccine candidate to reach the third phase.

UK Approves Pfizer-BioNtech’s COVID Vaccine

The announcement from AIIMS Director comes just a day after the UK's approval of Pfizer-BioNtech’s COVID-19 vaccine candidate for public use. The United Kingdom, on December 2 became the first country in the world to approve Pfizer-BioNtech COVID-19 vaccine candidate for widespread use.

The British regulator, MHRA has said that the mRNA-based vaccine that has shown 95% efficacy, is safe for mass roll out with immunisations in the country starting "early next week" among the high priority groups. Britain has reportedly already placed an order of 40 million doses of Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine to provide the double-dose immunisation to at least 20 million people.

