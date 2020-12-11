Two IPS Officers Deployed At Singhu Border Test Positive For COVID-19, Says Delhi Police

Amid heavy deployment at the Singhu border area, 2 IPS officers who led the force where agitating farmers are protesting against the 3 contentious farm laws since the last 16 days, have tested positive for Coronavirus. As per the information given by the Delhi Police, both the officers are currently under home isolation. The Delhi Police officers who tested positive have been identified as Outer North Deputy Superintendent of Police (DCP) Gaurav and Additional DCP Ghanshyam Bansal.

Delhi Police said, "A DCP & an Additional DCP, who were leading police force at Singhu border where farmers are protesting against three farm laws, have tested positive for COVID-19."

READ | Delhi Police Rubbishes AAP's Claims Of CM Kejriwal Being Under House Arrest; Shows Proof

Farmers-Centre scheduled talks cancelled

The Farmer leaders on Wednesday rejected a government's offer of amendments in the new agricultural laws and a "written assurance" on continuing the MSP system, saying there was nothing new in it, and vowed to intensify their agitation by blocking key highways linking Delhi and a nationwide protest on December 14.

The sixth round of talks between the Centre and the agitating farmer unions slated for Wednesday was cancelled, but the two sides maintained they were open to dialogue. Meanwhile, The Opposition, which has been supporting the farmers' stir and had backed Tuesday's 'Bharat bandh', approached President Ram Nath Kovind.

A five-member delegation that included former Congress president Rahul Gandhi, NCP supremo Sharad Pawar and CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury met the President seeking a repeal of the farm laws against which thousands of farmers have been protesting on the borders of the national capital.

READ | Farmers' Unions Reject Centre's Proposal; To Intensify Protests Until Repeal Of Farm Laws

Centre sends a proposal to farmers

After Union Home Minister Amit Shah's meeting with farmer leaders, the government sent a proposal offering to make necessary amendments on at least seven issues, including one to allay fears about the weakening of the mandi system. The government said an amendment can be made wherein state governments can register the traders operating outside mandis. States can also impose tax and cess as they used in APMC (Agricultural Produce Market Committee) mandis on them.

READ | 'Will Request Repealing Of Farm Laws': Sitaram Yechury As Oppn Gears Up To Meet President

On apprehensions about the scrapping of the Minimum Support Price (MSP) regime and shifting of trade to private players, the government said it is ready to give a written assurance that the existing MSP will continue. Addressing a press conference, farmer leader Shiv Kumar Kakka said there was nothing new in the government's proposal, and that it was "completely rejected" by the 'Sanyukta Kisan Committee' in its meeting on Wednesday.

The farmer leaders, who have been adamant on their demand to scrap the laws, said it was an "insult" to the farmers and they would intensify their agitation by blocking the Jaipur-Delhi and the Delhi-Agra expressways by Saturday, and escalate it to a nationwide protest on December 14 when they will "gherao" BJP ministers and boycott party leaders.

READ | Congress's Doublespeak Exposed: In 2012 Video, Kapil Sibal Explained Benefits Of Farm Laws

(Image: PTI)