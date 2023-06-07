Two JNU Students Molested Near Campus, Drunk Accused Tried Pulling Them In Car; FIR Filed

The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) on Wednesday alleged that some inebriated men in a car entered the campus and attempted to kidnap two students.

The incident took place on Tuesday night and police have registered two cases based on complaints from students of the university.

"Two complaints -- one regarding physical assault and another on molestation, attempt to kidnap -- have been received from JNU students. Cases have been registered," Deputy Commissioner of Police (southwest) Manoj C said.

"In both cases, the accused and the vehicle are the same and have been identified. Further investigation is on," he said.

Demanding the vice-chancellor lodge a police complaint as well, the JNUSU said, "JNU VC also should file the complaint with the Delhi Police on the incident that has happened. The VC should also address the JNU community on the repeated security failure that has been happening on the campus."

It said one of the students who was attacked underwent a medical examination and filed a complaint.

Earlier, the JNUSU had said a delegation of students would meet with the vice-chancellor at 11 am. It had also warned of agitation if the perpetrators were not arrested by 12 noon.

Condemning the incident, ABVP JNU said it stands in solidarity with the victims and demanded the resignation of the chief security officer (CSO).

"We vehemently condemn such events and stand in solidarity with the victims. JNU campus in Delhi has long been hailed as one of the safest places for women in the city. However, recent incidents have raised serious questions about the effectiveness of the security measures in place. We demand an immediate resignation of the incompetent CSO," it said in a statement.

The students' organisation also demanded a "secure and inclusive" campus environment where the safety of all students, particularly women, is considered a top priority.