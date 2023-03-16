Two Judges Attacked By Miscreants In Bihar’s Rohtas, Accused Arrested

Two people in Bihar were arrested on March 15 for assaulting and robbing two judges in the Rohtas district.

The incident took place when a motorcycle hit the stationary car carrying Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM) Ramchandra Prasad and Devesh Kumar, who is also an ACJM at the civil court in Sasaram. The two judicial officers were in their private vehicle.

Mofussil police station SHO Rizwan said that a case was registered by Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Ramchandra Prasad, who is posted at the civil court in Sasaram. A case was registered under 341/323/307/279/353/379/427/504 / 506 / 34 sections of the Indian penal code.

The miscreants had already fled before the police arrived. As per the complainant, the miscreants had also snatched Prasad's wallet, which contained Rs 7,000 in cash.

The two assailants, identified as Rajaram Singh and Shantanu, were later apprehended by the police following the filing of a report.