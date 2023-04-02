Two Kerala Pilgrims Killed In Road Accident In Tamil Nadu

Two pilgrims from Kerala were killed in a road accident in this district on Sunday, officials said.

The victims from Thrissur were aged 63 and 9. They died after the tourist vehicle they were travelling in toppled near Orathanadu.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin condoled the deaths and announced a relief of Rs 2 lakh each to the victim's families.

In a statement in Chennai, he said he has directed best medical treatment to 2 of the seriously injured persons, who are being treated at the Thanjavur Medical College Hospital.

The CM announced a relief of Rs 50,000 to the injured.