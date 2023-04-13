Two Killed, 11 Injured In A Road Accident In Tamil Nadu

Two persons were killed and 11 others sustained serious injuries when the bus in which they were travelling rammed into the lorry from behind near Perundurai on Thursday morning, police said. A private Omni bus from Chennai was proceeding towards Pollachi. When the bus reached Perundurai around 5.45 AM, it collided with the bus, killing the driver on the spot and injuring 12 passengers. One of the injured died while on the way to hospital and others are undergoing treatment at Perundurai Government Medical College Hospital, police said. Perundurai police have registered a case and investigations are on.