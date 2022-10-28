Two Killed, 20 Injured As Tourist Bus Rams Into Heavy Vehicle In Karnal

Two people were killed and over 20 injured when a tourist bus on its way from J-K to Delhi rammed into another heavy vehicle in Haryana's Karnal on Friday, police said.

The bus was carrying about 40 passengers, a police official from the Sector 4 police post in Karnal said. The dead included the bus driver. "The accident took place when a tyre of a trawler burst and the bus rammed into it," he said.

The front cabin of the air-conditioned bus was badly damaged in the accident, he said, adding the passengers had to be brought down from the bus window and the vehicle's rear portion.

The dead bus driver belonged to Jammu, he said.