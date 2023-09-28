Two killed as jeep crashes into pick-up van in Madhya Pradesh’s Sagar district

Two persons wee killed and as many injured after the four-wheeler they were travelling on was hit by a speeding jeep in Madhya Pradesh’s Sagar district on Thursday morning, a police official said.

The victims were returning from Kolua village after purchasing vegetables in bulk to the Khurai vegetable market when they met with the accident near Banhat village, the official said.

The four had parked their pick-up van on the roadside and sitting on it. A speeding jeep rammed into the four-wheeler loaded with vegetables from the rear side. The pick-up van then overturned due to the impact, said Khurai rural police station in-charge Gaurav Tiwari.

One of the victims, identified as Bharat Lodhi (45), died on the spot, while Makhan Patel (47) succumbed to his injuries in the hospital. The other two injured persons are being treated in a hospital, the official said, adding that further investigations are underway. PTI COR MAS NR