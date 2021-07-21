Two Killed In TMC's Intra-party Clash Over Control Of Mamata Banerjee's Virtual Rally

A violent clash between two groups of ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) has cost the lives of two people while three have been injured in Basirhat in North 24 Pargana district of West Bengal. The conflict occurred over who would handle CM Mamata Banerjee's virtual rally on July 21 which the state observes as Martyrs Day. Among the dead is a sixty-year-old woman.

Mamata Banerjee addressed a virtual rally on Wednesday on the occasion of Martyrs day. Screens were put up in West Bengal, Tripura, Assam, Bihar and Delhi for citizens to see her address as she attempts to project herself as the contender against PM Narendra Modi for the 2024 General Elections. However, the two people losing their lives in the intra-party clash over control of Mamata Banerjee's virtual rally only adds to the testimony of the political violence that is rampant in West Bengal.

Political violence in West Bengal

Even before the elections, political violence was reported in West Bengal leading to the loss of lives of hundreds of political workers cutting across party lines. Ahead of the elections, the state had witnessed a rise in incidents of political violence and deteriorating law and order situation, with BJP claiming hundreds of its workers being killed in the political violence allegedly perpetrated by the ruling party. Violent attacks were also reported on political leaders of BJP including National President JP Nadda, Suvendu Adhikari, state BJP President Dilip Ghosh among others. Apart from the leaders, several people were subjected to violence and assaults for supporting the BJP.

Moreover, the state witnessed post-poll violence after the election result trends on May 2 gave an indication of TMC's landslide victory. The widespread post-poll violence in the state witnessed incidents of looting, threats, assault, sexual assaults, ransom demand, land-grabbing and forced closure of businesses. Union Minister V Muraleedharan's convoy was also attacked when he visited the state to take stock of the post-poll violence.

NHRC's findings on post-poll violence

While hearing a petition on the post-poll violence, the Calcutta High Court ordered the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) to conduct an investigation. The NHRC in its report submitted to the Calcutta High Court stated that the post-poll violence is a "manifestation of law of rule, instead of rule of law", indicating that the violence was state-sponsored. The NHRC slammed the state government for not taking necessary actions while stating that thousands of innocent citizens have been subjected to murder and rape.

The panel said that out of the 9,304 people named as accused in cases related to the clashes, less than 3% are currently in jail. The NHRC committee also reported that they visited at least 311 spots to find that no FIRs were registered in 60% of these places.

"The situation in the state of West Bengal is a manifestation of the law of ruler, instead of rule of law...This was retributive violence by supporters of the ruling party against supporters of the main opposition party. It is indeed ironic that in the land of Rabindranath Tagore...thousands of its citizens have been subjected to murder, rape, displacement and intimidation, etc. in the last couple of months," the 50-page report said.

Prior to submitting the report, NHRC team member and National Commission for Minorities Vice-Chairman Atif Rasheed had slammed the West Bengal Police and said that the people are scared to even report the incidents of violence to Police. Atif Rasheed claimed that Police is threatening the victims to not file complaints against the post-poll violence.

The ruling party has hit out at the BJP saying the latter was exaggerating isolated clashes. Mamata Banerjee also hit back at the NHRC committee calling its report as misleading. She said that the facts were distorted and that her Government would submit its opinion through an affidavit to the court when its turn comes.