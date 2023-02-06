Two-kilometre-long Railway Track Stolen From A Sugar Mill, Investigation Underway

In a shocking revelation, a two-kilometer-long railway track was stolen from the Bihar district of Samastipur which led to the suspension of two Railway Protection Force (RPF) employees. A probe has been initiated against the accused, and an FIR might also get lodged if found guilty.



As per the report, the Samastipur railway division is involved in the matter and the Lohat sugar mill which was abandoned for some time, a railroad line was placed there for freight transport. The mill was associated with Pandaul Railway Station through this route, but the rail line was also halted because the mill was shut. The items there were supposed to be auctioned. Only the railway line was present there.



As per the officials, about 2 kilometre long rail line was stolen without any competitive tender with the help of a few members of the mill. However, few media reports claim that just half of a kilometre of the track was stolen.

Two charged for selling rail line illegally



After the RPF officials investigated the matter, the theft was then confirmed. A case related to this was also filed at an RPF post in Darbhanga. And as per the initial probe, Jamadar Mukesh Kumar Singh from Madhubani, and Srinivas, who were in command of the Jhanjharpur outpost were identified. Both of them have been charged with selling the railroad line to a few businessmen without any competitive bid for it. An investigation has gone underway into the matter.



As of now, father-and-son suspects Anil Yadav and Rahul Kumar have been detained by the police. Rahul used to work as a munshi for a business where scrap used to be processed in the sugar mill.

Similar cases of such robberies



However, this is not the first time that such a robbery has come to light. Before this in November last year, another case was reported where a train engine was being stolen.



In yet another incident that took place at Patna's Gardnibagh police station's Yarpur Rajputana area, a mobile tower was stolen. When the person who owned the land where the mobile tower was put asked the robbers what they were doing, they told the owner that they were employees of the company to whom the tower belongs.



Later, the thieves dismantled the tower, put the material into the truck, and then flee. It was also reported that the tower had a monetary value of around Rs 19 lakhs.