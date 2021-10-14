Two Labourers Fall In Gas Tank At Bottling Plant In MP, Die

Two labourers died after they fell in a tank at a gas bottling plant while cleaning it near in Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh on Thursday, a police official said.

The incident took place in Ghattia tehsil of Ujjain district.

The deceased were identified as Rajendra Singh (30) and Lakhan Singh (27), sub-divisional officer of police (SDOP) R K Roy said.

The gas tank where the incident took place is being emptied out and once that process is completed, their bodies will be retrieved, he said.

A probe was underway and a case of negligence will be registered in the matter, Roy added.

