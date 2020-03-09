Two LeT Militants Killed In Kashmir’s Shopian

Two militants affiliated with Lashkar-e-Taiba(LeT) in Kashmir, were killed in an encounter by security forces in Reban village of Zainpora in Shopian district of South Kashmir.

Reports said that the gunfight broke out after a joint team of Army’s 1 RR and special operations group (SOG) of J&K Police launched a cordon and search operation in Reban, Shopian, 60 km from here, following specific inputs about the presence of terrorists in the area.

As the forces zeroed in towards the suspected spot, terrorists fired upon them triggering an encounter in which 2 ultras were killed. The slain ultras were identified as Shabir and Malik and Amir Ahmed Dar, both from Shopian and affiliated with AGH.

Arms and ammunition were recovered from the encounter site which included 01 AK 47, 1 UBGL launcher, 1 Pistol, and 01 magazines.

Wishing anonymity, a top police official said, “The security forces launched an offensive against terrorists. Soon after the abrogation of Art 370, not only recruitment number has come down but there is has been a drastic decline in protests by civilians during gunfight and funerals of terrorists."

