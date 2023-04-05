Two LeT Terrorists Flee From Police Custody In J&K's Baramulla, Search Ops Underway

Two terrorists involved in a 2022 bomb blast case escaped from the custody of the Jammu and Kashmir police on the morning of April 5. The joint security forces have launched a massive cordon and search operations across the Baramulla district to nab the terrorists. They were involved in a bomb blast case in May 2022 at a wine shop in the district of Baramulla.

In 2022, the Jammu and Kashmir police identified the four terrorists as Shahid Showkat Bala, Safeer Ahmad Mir, Maroof Nazir Soleh, and Faisal Shaban Gojri, all residents of Baramulla while their associate Hatif Ahmad Sofi was from Arampora, Baramulla.

Terrorists who escaped from police custody have been identified as Maroof Nazir Soleh and Shahid Showkat Bala. Both were affiliated with the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terror outfit.

LeT terrorists escape police custody

On April 1, in a case related to the attack on a YouTube journalist, the J&K police arrested two hybrid journalists operating for the LeT from south Kashmir’s Shopian district. The police said, "During the course of investigation, on the basis of oral, circumstantial and technical evidence, a number of suspects were rounded up. They were identified as Suhaib Reyaz son of Reyaz Ahmad Mir and Anayat Ullah Iqbal son of Mohmmad Iqbal Wani, both residents of Saidapora Payeen admitted their involvement in the terror attack."

A brief encounter between terrorists and security forces took place on March 18 in Pulwama in South Kashmir. The terrorists managed to escape after the gunfight taking advantage of the darkness. Police after getting specific intelligence input conducted search operations after which they were fired upon by the terrorists. After the brief exchange of gunshots, no firing was heard from the other side, said the police.