Two LeT Workers Arrested In Jammu And Kashmir's Sopore, 2 Grenades Recovered

In a significant breakthrough aimed at curbing terrorist activities in Jammu and Kashmir, Sopore Police on Thursday successfully apprehended two Over Ground Workers (OGWs) associated with the banned terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT). The operation resulted in the recovery of a cache of weapons, including 8 rounds of pistols and grenades, from the possession of the detained individuals.

The arrested OGWs have been identified as Manzoor Ahmad Bhat and Tanveer Ahmad Lone, both residents of Darnambal Tarzoo. According to preliminary information, in collaboration with 52 Rashtriya Rifles (RR), the Sopore Police established a joint checkpoint at Tarzoo on Thursday. During the operation, security personnel observed the suspicious movements of Bhat and Lone. Upon sensing the presence of the security forces, the suspects attempted to evade capture, but the vigilant personnel of the naka team managed to apprehend them.

The subsequent search of the apprehended individuals yielded a notable discovery—two grenades and 8 rounds of pistols. In response to the successful operation, an FIR has been registered, and a comprehensive investigation is currently underway.

Providing details about the operation, Sopore Police released a statement, affirming the identities of the captured individuals and the incriminating materials retrieved from their possession. "2 LeT OGWS arrested 01. Manzoor Ahmad Bhat S/O Ab. Rashid Bhat and 02. Tanveer Ahmad Lone S/O Gh. Mohd Lone both the residents of Darnambal Tarzoo, Incriminating material recovered, case registered investigation taken up," the statement read.

2 LeT OGWS arrested 01. Manzoor Ahmad Bhat S/O Ab. Rashid Bhat and 02. Tanveer Ahmad Lone S/O Gh. Mohd Lone both the residents of Darnambal Tarzoo, Incriminating material recovered, case registered investigation taken up @JmuKmrPolice @KashmirPolice @DIGBaramulla pic.twitter.com/2aQSOz8muV — Sopore Police (@SoporePolice) August 17, 2023

It is pertinent to mention that OGWs refer to individuals who provide support, assistance, or services to terrorist or militant groups without directly participating in armed combat. These individuals are not officially part of the militant organisation's armed forces but aid them in various ways, such as gathering information, facilitating logistics, providing shelter or arms, spreading propaganda, and assisting in recruitment.