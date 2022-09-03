Two Maoist Commanders Gunned Down In Fierce Encounter With Security Forces In Jharkhand

In a big achievement for Jharkhand police against Naxalites, three Maoist commanders, known to be close aides of the outfit's central committee member Anal Da, were neutralized and their camp was destroyed on Friday morning, September 2.

A fierce encounter broke out in a heavily forested area of Baroda of Kuchai police station limits of Seraikela in Jharkhand. Two Maoist section commanders including a woman were killed and state-of-the-art weapons with wireless sets with bullets were recovered.

Reportedly, Jharkhand state police along with CRPF's CoBRA 209, Jharkhand Jaguar, Seraikela, and Chaibasa Police carried out a joint operation where they gunned down two Naxalites including a woman in the border area of Seraikela and Chaibasa in Jharkhand.

Jharkhand police spokesperson and IG-Operations Amol V Holmkar said, “We had information that Maoist Central Committee Member Anal Da, who is carrying a reward of Rs 1 crore on his head, has come to a camp at the tri-junction with 30-35 members to plan and execute some majour attack on security forces.”

Police spokesperson further said that the Maoists had started indiscriminate firing after they spotted security forces approaching their camp. The joint team of security personnel retaliated, and the gunfire exchange lasted for about an hour."

According to police officials, the entire area has been cordoned off and an investigation is underway. A senior officer of Jharkhand police said that Anal Da’s team had long been terrorising people, causing harm to them and also the police force.

Notably, this is a huge victory for the Jharkhand police, which has been running campaigns against Naxals. This comes after a Maoist carrying a Rs 5 lakh reward on his head and another Tritiya Sammelan Prastuti Committee (TSPC) rebel with sophisticated American weapons were arrested from Jharkhand's Garhwa and Chatra districts respectively.

Image: Twitter@JharkhandPolice