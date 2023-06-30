Two Medical Aspirants Commit Suicide In Rajasthan's Kota

Two teenage students who were preparing for the medical entrance exam NEET allegedly died by suicide in Kota, the coaching hub in Rajasthan, on Tuesday. This is not the first time an incident like this has been reported from Kota. Several suicide reports have surfaced from the area over the past few years.

The body of 17-year-old NEET aspirant Aditya Seth was found hanging in his hostel room in this Rajasthan city, police said on Wednesday. Circle Inspector (CI) at Vigyan Nagar police station Devesh Bhardwaj said the teen was a resident of Jaunpur city in Uttar Pradesh. The class 11 student had been preparing for National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) in a Physicswala coaching institute for the last two months and living in a PG room.

In another incident on Tuesday morning, an 18-year-old medical aspirant identified as Mehul Vaishnav, a resident of Udaipur, allegedly died by suicide in his hostel room in the same area. Vaishnav was alone in his hostel room as his roommate was away that night. When he did not come out of the room till late Tuesday morning, others in the hostel informed the caretaker, who broke the door open and found the boy hanging from a ceiling fan.

Police handed over the two bodies to their respective family members on Wednesday morning and lodged separate cases under section 174 of Cr. P.C. for the investigation to ascertain the actual reason for death.

Earlier on June 16, a student in Kota committed suicide. On June 12, a 17-year-old student, who was preparing for JEE, committed suicide. In May, four students ended their lives in the city. A total of 14 students have committed suicide so far this year in Kota. Last year, around 15 students ended their lives in Kota. In the last 4 years, around 67 students committed suicide in Kota.

Expressing concern over the increasing number of suicides in Kota, BJP leader Rajendra Rathod said, “The city of Kota is turning into a city of suicides. A senior police official said that counselling will be done but did not conduct any sessions. The government should think about the children suffering from mental anguish.”

BJP MLA Sandeep Sharma said, “Students from across the country come here for studies. The government should take appropriate steps.”

(With inputs from reporter Amardeep Sharma)