Two Men Arrested For Harbouring Radical Preacher Amritpal Singh In Punjab's Hoshiarpur

Two men were arrested for allegedly harbouring radical preacher Amritpal Singh who has been on the run following a crackdown by Punjab Police last month, said sources on Thursday. Hardeep Singh (22) and Kuldip Singh (30), both brothers are residents of Rajpur Bhaian village were produced before a court which sent them to a four-day police remand.

Their counsels Tanheer Singh Bariana and J S Bhutta said Hardeep and Kuldip, who work as labourers, were arrested under relevant Sections of 212 (harbouring offender) of the Indian Penal Code by the Mehtiana police station for allegedly harbouring Amritpal Singh. When Amritpal escaped from police after reaching Marnaian village on March 28, he met both the brothers who were loading sand in a tractor-trailer. They allegedly took Amritpal to their house where they fed him and gave him clothes, police said.

Police had last month launched a major crackdown against Amritpal and members of his outfit 'Waris Punjab De.' The Khalistan sympathiser, who is yet to be nabbed, escaped the police net in Jalandhar district on March 18, switching vehicles and changing appearances.