Two Men Electrocuted In Maharashtra's Gondia

Two men died in Gondia in Maharashtra after coming in contact with a fence having a live wire, a police official said on Sunday.

The incident happened at around 11 pm on Saturday in Parastola village in Deori tehsil and the deceased have been identified as Anmol Gaikwad (22) and Ashish Kosre (26), he said.

"The live wire fence may have been placed for poaching purposes. Forest and police teams are probing the incident. We have registered a case of culpable homicide not amounting to murder. A hunt is on for those responsible," the Deori police station official said.