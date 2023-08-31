Two Men Killed In Accident In West Delhi

Two men died early Thursday after their motorcycle met with an accident with a truck in west Delhi's Paschim Vihar area, police said.

Truck driver Pankaj Kumar (28), a resident of Etah in Uttar Pradesh, was handed over to the police by locals at the accident site, they said.

Police received a PCR call at 1 am on Thursday regarding an accident, police said.

Police found a truck and a damaged bike at the spot near Multan Nagar red light on Main Rohtak Road, Deputy Commissioner of Police (outer) Harendra Singh said.

The injured persons had already been shifted to a hospital, the DCP said. Both were declared dead at the hospital.

A case under sections 279 (rash driving) and 304A (causing death by negligence) of the IPC was registered at Paschim Vihar East police station, Singh said.

Police said the deceased were identified as Rohit (23) and Achin (23), residents of Raghubir Nagar. Achin was a salesman at a jewellery shop in Rajouri Garden and Rohit was a delivery boy for online products.

The driver was not found drunk in the medical report and the cause of the accident was overspeeding, police said. Further investigation in the case is underway, they added.