Two men killed in road accident on national highway in UP's Muzaffarnagar

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Oct 31 (PTI) Two friends from Delhi were killed when their motobike was hit by a speeding vehicle on a national highway near Riyavli village here in the early hours of Sunday, police said.

Rahul Kumar and his friend Vikas, both residents of Delhi, died on the spot when their bike got hit by the vehicle on the Delhi-Dehradun national highway. The duo were on their way to Rishikesh in Uttarakhand.

The driver escaped from the spot with his vehicle and efforts are on to nab him, they said.

The bodies have been sent for a post-mortem.

In another incident, a 30-year-old man was found dead in the Ganga Canal under Purkazi police station area of the district on Sunday.

According to SHO Binod Kumar, the body has not been identified yet as it was highly decomposed. It has been sent for an autopsy while an investigation is underway, he added. PTI COR HDA

