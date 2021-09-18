Two Men Sentenced To 10 Years Of Imprisonment In Rape Case

A local court sentenced two men to 10 years of imprisonment in connection with a 2012 rape case here, an official said on Saturday.

Special judge of the additional district and sessions court, Nupur on Friday convicted Balram and Chhatrapal Saingh in the case, and also imposed a fine of Rs 30,000 each on them.

Special public prosecutor Devdutt Mishra said the duo took the 14-year-old victim away on August 7, 2012 to Surat, where they raped her repeatedly.

The police found the girl after eight months, and rape was confirmed in her medical examination.

