Two Migrant Labourers Injured After Terrorists Open Fire In J&K's Anantnag

Two migrant labourers were injured after terrorists fired upon them in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district on Saturday. The incident took place in the Rakh-Momin area, police said.

Both the injured, who hailed from Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur, have been shifted to the hospital for treatment. The area is being cordoned off and a search operation has been initiated.

"Terrorists fired upon & injured two outside labourers in Rakh-Momin area of #Anantnag. Both the injured are being shifted to hospital for treatment. Area being #cordoned off. Further details shall follow," Kashmir Police tweeted.

Meanwhile, The Resistance Front (TRF), an offshoot of the proscribed terrorist organisation Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Last month, two migrant workers from Uttar Pradesh's Kannaj were killed in a grenade attack by terrorists while they were asleep in rented accommodation in Shopian. Before that, a Kashmiri pandit Puran Krishan Bhat was gunned down by terrorists in the Chowdhary Gund.

In September, two migrant workers were shot at in Pulwama. A non-local was shot dead in Bandipore in August.

In June too, terrorists fired on two migrant workers in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam, killing one. The attack came hours after a bank manager at Elaquai Dehati Bank was shot dead inside the bank's premises in the Kulgam district of Kashmir.