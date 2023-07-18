Two Migrant Workers Shot At, Injured In Jammu & Kashmir's Anantnag

Two non-local were shot at by terrorists in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, police official said. The two were shifted to the hospital where their condition is stated to be stable, he further informed. The area was cordoned off for search operations. According to the initial reports, both of them work at a jewellery shop and they hail from Maharashtra. The injured persons have been identified as Akshay, 20, son of Kanti and Sourav , 20, son of Pradeep. Kashmir Fight, the mouthpiece of terrorist outfit The Resistance Front (TRF) has claimed the responsibility for the attack.

On July 13, terrorists shot at and injured three migrant laborers in Gagran village of south Kashmir’s Shopian district. “Terrorists fired upon three outside labourers in Shopian. Injured persons Anmol Kumar, Pintu Kumar Thakur, and Heralal Yadav, all residents of Distt Supaul, Bihar, were admitted to the hospital,” Kashmir Zone Police had said. Two masked terrorists barged into the rented residence of these migrant labourers around 8.45 pm on the day of incident and fired upon them with a pistol. J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha had strongly condemned the terror attack in which three people were injured.

(Location of the attack)

#Terrorists fired upon two outside labourers in #Anantnag. Both the injured #civilians have been shifted to hospital, where they are stated to be stable. Area being cordoned off for search #operation. Further details shall follow.@JmuKmrPolice — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) July 18, 2023

(This is a developing story. More details are awaited.)

