Two Miscreants Open Fire At Jewellery Shop In Hyderabad; Two Injured

There has been a panic situation in Snehapuri Colony in Nagole, Hyderabad, after unidentified men opened fire in a jewellery shop on Thursday, leaving two people injured.

The gory incident took place when two miscreants entered the Mahadev Jewellery shop and asked the workers to hand over the gold jewels to them, but after a heated argument, they opened three rounds of fire inside the shop.

Accused fled from crime spot

The accused ran away from the crime spot after taking away all the ornaments that were kept in the display section of the shop. Both of the injured people were admitted to the nearby hospital, and it is said that the condition of one of the people is critical and the other is receiving necessary medical treatment.

The police rushed to the location and initiated an inquiry after being alerted by the locals of the area. They said that they have lodged a case and are trying to identify the assailants with the help of CCTV cameras located within the vicinity of the jewellery shop. Also, the Clues team and the Dog Squad visited the spot for further investigation.