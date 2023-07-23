Two More Accused Held Over Dacoity In Bikaner Jewellery Shops

Two more accused have been arrested in connection with a dacoity in jewellery shops of Rajasthan's Bikaner district, police said on Sunday.

A total of eight accused were involved in the dacoity in five or six jewellery shops in Momasar village of Sridungargarh in Bikaner district late Thursday night, they said.

Police chased the accused and one of them, identified as Suresh Meena, was killed in an exchange of fire in the early hours of Friday, while another accused, Ravindra Singh, was injured.

Ravindra Singh is under treatment under detention.

Two more accused, identified as Sunil and Vijay, were arrested on Saturday.

"Sunil and Vijay were arrested yesterday and another accused Ravindra, who was injured in exchange on Firing on Friday, is under treatment," Hemraj, SHO of Ramgarh police station (Sikar), said on Sunday.

He said efforts are on to nab the other accused involved in the dacoity.