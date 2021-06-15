Two More Arrested In Antilia Bomb Scare Probe From Malad; Sent To NIA Custody Till June 21

In a significant development in the Antilia Bomb scare probe, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested two more persons in the case from Mumbai's Malad region. The accused persons named- Santosh Shelar Anand Yadav were produced before the Court earlier today which remanded them to NIA Custody till June 21. So far, their role in the case is not made clear by the NIA however the investigative agency sources have stated that the two are not connected to the Mumbai Police.

This comes after the Mumbai Police last month seized an alarming cache of nearly 12,000 gelatin sticks from the city's Karivali area in Bhiwandi. Similar gelatin sticks were found in the Scorpio near businessman Mukesh Ambani's residence in Antilia. The Police arrested one person, identified as Gurunath Mhatre, in connection with the matter.

Antilia bomb scare case

On February 25, a green Scorpio car laden with gelatin sticks was found by the Mumbai Police outside Indian business tycoon Mukesh Ambani’s residence- Antilia along with a threatening letter. Primary investigation from the CCTV had revealed that the car was parked near the residence a night prior by a man who was seemingly wearing a PPE suit. Later, on March 5, Mansukh Hiren, the owner of the car in question, was found dead at Kalwa creek.

While initial reports suggested that he committed suicide, his wife persisted that he was murdered and mentioned that then Mumbai Police API Sachin Vaze who was assigned the case, was using Hiren’s car since November. On May 11, prime accused former Mumbai police API Sachin Vaze was dismissed from service after it was confirmed that it was Vaze who was spotted in the February 25 CCTV in a loose white kurta, which seemed like a PPE suit. Shortly after his aide and suspended API Riyaz Kazi was probed and later, Mumbai Police's Crime Branch Inspector Sunil Mane's name also emerged in the Antilia bomb scare case

Following NIA's investigation, Vaze has been named as the prime accused in the Antilia case and the murder of businessman Mansukh Hiren. This series of developments have caused the downfall of former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh and former Mumbai CP Param Bir Singh who are both now being investigated in related cases pertaining to 'extortion.'