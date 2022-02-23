Two More Arrests Made In Shivamogga Murder Case, Total Detention Reaches 8

Harsha, a Bajrang Dal activist was hacked to death on Sunday night in Shivamogga, Karnataka. Divulging information about the development in the Shivamogga murder case, the Home Minister of Karnataka Araga Jnanendra talking to the Press said, "Eight arrests made till now. Till yesterday, 6 accused were arrested and today 2 more arrests done; total arrests in the case 8."

The Home Minister of Karnataka has also sought reports from the DGP and the IGP on lapses of police in the Shivamogga murder case. In the same, the home minister has asked if the Police officials failed to keep track of the anti social and notorious criminals in the district.

The Home Minister adamantly asked how notorious criminals and anti social elements were allowed to operate freely in the district and why did the police not take any action against them. Araga Jnanendra has given a week to the police officials to submit their full report answering the questions posed by him.

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommaion on the murder case

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai referred to the recent killing of Bajrang Dal activist Harsha in Shivamogga as a pre-planned conspiracy as he joined Republic's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami on The Debate.

Referring to the brutal manner in which the murder was carried out and the number of people involved, the Bharatiya Janata Party leader said that it could be nothing but a conspiracy.

"Harsha was an activist, he was a member of the Bajrang Dal as well. For obvious reasons, he had picked up a lot of causes, and that irritated a lot of people. There was a lot of local skirmish against him and that has led to this kind of incident, which is the most unfortunate and brutal," CM Bommai said, adding, "It is more than a murder, it is hardcore enmity. They have put out all their frustration on this boy."

Highlighting that there was more than what was meeting the eye, the BJP leader reflected on the alleged role of organisations like PFI and CFI.

"PFI is very active in the region. Their role is established in the Mangluru incidents, Mangluru riots. PFI role cannot be ruled out," he said, adding that there was information being collected about the organisation and that a report will be submitted to the Central government soon.