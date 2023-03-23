Two More Cheetahs Released In Free Ranging Area In Kuno National Park In Madhya Pradesh

Cheetahs brought from Namibia to the Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh are being gradually released from quarantine into the open forest. Another set of Bobcats Elton and Freddie have been released in the free-ranging area in MP’s Kuno park successfully on Wednesday. Notably, two of the eight cheetahs released by PM Modi in September hunted a deer in the open forest on March 13.

“Elton and Freddie, two male coalition Cheetahs have been released in the free-ranging area in Kuno today successfully at 6.30 pm. Both are doing well and are healthy,” tweeted Kuno National Park. Similarly, other cheetahs will also be released from the enclosure one by one, officials informed. The step is being taken under the wider objective of wildlife conservation in India.

Cheetahs brought from Namibia released in open forest

On March 13 Oban and Asha, the male and female cheetahs respectively hunted a chital (deer) at the open range forest in the Kuno National Park within a day of being released from the restricted enclosures, officials informed. Sheopur DFO, Prakash Kumar Verma speaking to ANI, said both the bobcats started scouting for prey just under 24 hours after they were set free into the open forest area. He further added both are smoothly acclimatising into the forest environment.

“There are enough animals in the forest for their hunting, the water system is also smooth,” he stated. The male cheetah Oban was released in the open forest 8in the morning of March 12 yesterday morning and the female cheetah Asha in the evening, informed divisional Verma. Similarly, other cheetahs brought from Namibia will also be allowed to roam in the forest range one by one, officials informed.

PM Modi on his birthday on September 15, 2022, released eight (5 females and 3 males) Cheetahs from the caged enclosures into the Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh however only in a restricted area in the forest in the national park. The Cheetah was declared extinct in India in 1952. In order to revitalize the forest ecosystem and diversify the country’s wildlife and habitat, eight Cheetahs were brought in a cargo aircraft from Namibia to India as part of an inter-continental cheetah translocation project.