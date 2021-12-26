Two more Omicron cases in AP, tally rises to 6

Amaravati, Dec 26 (PTI): Andhra Pradesh on Sunday reported two more cases of the Omicron variant of COVID-19, taking the tally to six, official sources said.

The two new cases were reported from Anantapuram and Prakasam districts, and both persons arrived from foreign countries, the Director of Public Health said in a statement.

A 48 year-old male who recently came from South Africa to Hyderabad and then to Ongole on December 16 tested COVID-19 positive on December 20. His samples were sent to the Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB), Hyderabad, for genome sequencing, it said.

He was declared positive of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 on December 25.

In the other case, a 51 year-old man came from UK and landed in Bangaluru on December 18. His samples were collected and sent to the CCMB after he tested positive for COVID-19.

His samples tested positive for the Omicron variant.

Both the patients are healthy and in quarantine under the close observation of the health department, the statement said, adding that all the primary and secondary contacts of both persons were tested and found to be negative for the virus. PTI GDK APR APR

