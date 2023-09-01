Two More Terrorists Absconding For Decades Arrested In Jammu's Doda, Total Tally At 10

The State Investigation Agency has apprehended two more terrorists, Firdous Ahmed Wani and Khurshid Ahmed Malik, in Doda district of Jammu. This marks the 10th successful arrest of terrorists in the region within the past 48 hours. These fugitives had evaded the authorities for decades, living in hiding.

Yesterday, PTI reported that eight terrorists who had been evading authorities for three decades were apprehended in Jammu as part of a special operation conducted by the State Investigation Agency (SIA) and the Criminal Investigation Department (CID). These fugitives were wanted in cases related to the Terrorist and Disruptive Activities (Prevention) Act (TADA), dating back to different police stations in the Doda district. The SIA had initiated this operation to achieve its overarching goal of eliminating terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir.

Assisted by intelligence inputs from the CID, SIA detectives had been working for months to track down these fugitives who had managed to blend into society. Out of a total of 734 absconders wanted in 327 TADA and Prevention of Terrorism Act (POTA) cases, the SIA had identified 369, with 80 already deceased, 45 residing abroad, 127 remaining untraceable, and four in custody.

The eight arrested terrorists had successfully evaded the law for decades, even integrating into various aspects of society. Some had taken up government jobs or secured contracts, while others became involved in private businesses and even the legal system. The arrested individuals were identified as Adil Farooq Faridi, Ishfaq Ahmed, Mohd Iqbal, Mujahid Hussain, Tariq Hussain, Ishtiaq Ahmed Dev, Ajaz Ahmed, and Jameel Ahmed.

These individuals had been implicated in a range of terrorist activities, including killings, kidnappings for ransom, incitement of violence through false narratives during religious gatherings, and acts of violence at gunpoint between 1991 and 1993. They were also linked to an FIR concerning a significant arms and ammunition cache recovery in the Shambaz area of Doda in June 1994.

The SIA ,as per reports, plans to investigate how these fugitive terrorists managed to evade capture for such an extended period while leading seemingly ordinary lives. The arrested individuals will be produced before the TADA/POTA court in Jammu in accordance with the warrants issued against them.