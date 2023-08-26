Last Updated:

Two Motorcyclists Die In Accident In UP's Bulandshahr

The fruit-laden pickup truck lost its balance and overturned on the motorcycle, which was coming from the opposite direction, late on Friday, they said.

Press Trust Of India

Two men were killed when a pickup truck overturned on their motorcycle in the Jahangirabad area of this Uttar Pradesh district, police said on Saturday.

Kapil (23) and Ajay (22) were pulled out by locals and rushed to a private hospital where doctors declared them dead, the police said.

The pickup has been impounded and a hunt is underway for the driver, they added.

