Two Motorcyclists Killed In Collision With SUV In UP's Sonbhadra

Two motorcyclists were killed in a collision with an SUV in the district's Shahganj area, police said.

The victims, who worked as labourers, have been identified as Suresh Biyar (28) and Rohit Biyar (20). The duo suffered serious injuries when in the collision on Monday night. They succumbed during treatment at the district hospital, Shahganj police station SHO Sanjay Pal said.

The SUV was coming from Ghorawal while the bikers were on their way to Ghorawal from Robertsganj.

The SUV driver has been taken into custody, Pal said.

