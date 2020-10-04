Two Navy Personnel Die After Glider Crashes In Kerala, Reasons For Mishap Unknown Yet

Two Navy personnel died after a glider on a routine flight crashed in Kochi on Sunday morning. The crash, which occurred at 7 am, left Lt Rajeev Jha of Dehradun and Sunil Kumar of Bihar dead on the spot.

Naval power glider on a routine training sortie, which took off from INS Garuda crashed near Thoppumpady bridge near the naval base around 7 am. The reason for the crash is still being investigated and further details are awaited.