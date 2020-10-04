Two Navy Personnel Die After Glider Crashes In Kerala, Reasons For Mishap Unknown Yet

Two Navy personnel died after a glider on a routine flight crashed in Kochi on Sunday morning. The crash, which occurred at 7 am, left Lt Rajeev Jha of Dehradun and Sunil Kumar of Bihar dead on the spot.
Naval power glider on a routine training sortie, which took off from INS Garuda crashed near Thoppumpady bridge near the naval base around 7 am. The reason for the crash is still being investigated and further details are awaited.
"Yes, there was a crash today morning while doing a routine check near about 7 o'clock in the morning. Two navy personnel were evacuated and shifted to the hospital immediately however hospital authority declared them spot dead. One officer and one sailor died. The officer's name was Lt Rajeev Jha and the other was Petty Officer Sunil Kumar.
The cause of the crash is not known now. An investigation has been ordered. Lt Rajiv Jha is from Dehradun, Uttarakhand, and Sunil Kumar is from Bodh, Bihar. Power Glider is the name of the aircraft", Captain Sridhar Warrie PRO (Defence) told Republic TV.