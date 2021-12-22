Two New Cases Push COVID Tally Of Andamans To 7,704

The COVID-19 tally of Andaman and Nicobar Islands rose to 7,704 as two more persons tested positive for the disease in the last 24 hours, a health department official said on Wednesday.

The fresh infections were detected during contact tracing, he said.

The Union Territory did not report any new case on Monday.

The death toll remained at 129 as no new fatality due to the infection was reported in the last 24 hours, the official said.

Two persons recuperated from the disease during the period, taking the total number of recoveries in the archipelago to 7,572.

The Union Territory now has three active cases.

The local administration has adopted an approach of tracking, testing and treating, he said, adding that people arriving here from the mainland are mandatorily required to undergo COVID tests.

Altogether, 5,88,014 people have been inoculated with 2,89,085 of them having received both doses of the vaccines.

Of the total number of immunised people, 1,77,390 beneficiaries in the age group of 18-44 years have been vaccinated till date.

The Andaman and Nicobar administration has conducted over 6.54 lakh sample tests for COVID-19 so far, and the positivity rate stands at 1.18 per cent, the official added.

