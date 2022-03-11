Two new cases take Arunachal's COVID tally to 64,479

Itanagar, Mar 11 (PTI) The COVID-19 caseload in Arunachal Pradesh rose to 64,479 on Friday after two more persons tested positive for the infection, a senior health official said.

The fresh cases were reported from the Capital Complex Region and West Kameng district, State Surveillance Officer Dr Lobsang Jampa said.

Two new cases were recorded the previous day.

The death toll in the northeastern state remained at 296 as no fresh fatality was reported in the past 24 hours, he said.

Altogether, 64,151 people in the state recuperated from the disease thus far, including seven on Thursday.

The recovery rate among coronavirus patients stood at 99.49 per cent, the SSO said.

Arunachal Pradesh currently has 32 active cases.

The Capital Complex region, comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas, has the highest number of active cases at 17, followed by Anjaw at four, West Kameng at three and Tawang at two, the SSO said.

The administration has thus far tested 12, 66,215 samples for COVID-19, including 253 on Thursday, he said, adding that the positivity rate remained at 0.79 per cent.

State Immunisation Officer Dr Dimong Padung said over 16.47 lakh people have been inoculated with COVID vaccines so far. PTI UPL BDC BDC

