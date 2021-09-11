Two new cases take COVID-19 tally of Andamans to 7,579

Port Blair, Sep 11 (PTI) The COVID-19 situation in Andaman and Nicobar Islands is under control as the Union Territory reported two new cases, which took the tally to 7,579, a health department official said on Saturday.

One new patient has a travel history, and another was detected during contact tracing, he said.

The death toll remained at 129 as no new fatality due to the infection was reported in the last 24 hours, the official said.

Two persons were cured of the disease during the period, taking the total number of recoveries in the archipelago to 7,443.

The Union Territory now has seven active cases.

"The COVID situation is under control and the number of active cases remained in single digit in the last few days," the official said.

The local administration has been strict to contain the spread of the disease and has adopted an approach of tracking, testing and treating, he said, adding that people arriving here from the mainland are mandatorily required to undergo COVID tests.

Altogether, 3,81,631 people have been inoculated with 1,12,407 of them having received both doses of the vaccines.

Of the total number of immunised people, 1,54,331 beneficiaries in the age group of 18-44 years have been vaccinated till date.

The Andaman and Nicobar administration has conducted over 5.10 lakh sample tests for COVID-19 so far, and the positivity rate stands at 1.49 per cent, the official added.