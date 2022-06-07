Two new COVID-19 cases in Andamans

Port Blair, Jun 7 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally of Andaman and Nicobar Islands rose to 10,051 on Tuesday as two more people tested positive for the infection, a health bulletin said.

The archipelago now has five active cases, while 9,917 people have been cured of the disease and 129 patients have succumbed to the infection to date.

The administration has tested over 7.41 lakh samples for COVID-19 and fully vaccinated 3.40 lakh people thus far. PTI COR ACD ACD

